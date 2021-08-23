Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,774 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,324,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77. The stock has a market cap of $322.83 billion, a PE ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

