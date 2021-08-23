Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. Community Health Systems traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 26,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,266,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

