Comparing Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Doma and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial 17.05% 25.33% 4.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Doma and Fidelity National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity National Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Doma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doma and Fidelity National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial $10.78 billion 1.28 $1.43 billion $5.34 9.09

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The F&G segment consists of operations of annuities and life insurance related businesses. The Corporate and Other segment involves in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded by William P. Foley, II in 1984 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

