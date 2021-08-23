Comparing G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

This table compares Delcath Systems and G Medical Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 57.07 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.08 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G Medical Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and G Medical Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,534.53% -166.54% -92.95% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.