Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 8.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.73. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,602. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $264.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

