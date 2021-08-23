ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.79

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNOB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

