ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,115 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $52.77 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.