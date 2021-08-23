ContentBox Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00481454 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.