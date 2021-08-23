Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $37,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

