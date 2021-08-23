Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

BSCU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.80. 2,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

