Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 135,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

