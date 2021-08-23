Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $18.66 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 99,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,000. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,463. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

