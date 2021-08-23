Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 44,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,007. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

