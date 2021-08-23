Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Assurant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

Assurant stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.34. 2,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,260. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.