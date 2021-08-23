Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 652 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,550 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

