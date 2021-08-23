Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. General Motors comprises approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,785,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.