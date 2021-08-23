Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,428,364 shares of company stock valued at $224,513,662. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,262,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

