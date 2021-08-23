Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,474.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

