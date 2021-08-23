Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 573,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,504. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.