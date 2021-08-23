Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $557.75 and last traded at $557.75. Approximately 2,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 124,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $579.93.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.95. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $5,575,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

