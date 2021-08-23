Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $207.85 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.