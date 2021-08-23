Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $7.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CPG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 120,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,167. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466,415 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

