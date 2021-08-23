Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $38.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Criteo stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 18,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,973. Criteo has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

