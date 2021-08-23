Critical Comparison: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.3% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23% Alarm.com 11.90% 15.39% 8.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (de) and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 4 0 2.67 Alarm.com 0 3 4 1 2.75

Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Alarm.com has a consensus price target of $104.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Alarm.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.01 -$16.29 million $0.20 208.00 Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.42 $76.66 million $1.30 61.15

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de). Alarm.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.