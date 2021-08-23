Crown (CRW) One Day Volume Hits $3,805.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $3,805.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,565.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.48 or 0.01354718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00340532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00160604 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,875,879 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.