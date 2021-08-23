CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $24,464.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.35 or 0.00820360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00101807 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

