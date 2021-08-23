Cryptonite (XCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $351,816.77

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $351,816.77 and approximately $66.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,681.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.41 or 0.06741778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.55 or 0.01369821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.00378930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00137968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00642853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00339472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00333948 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

