Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 122,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

