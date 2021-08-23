Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,917 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.49 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

