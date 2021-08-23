Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $41,000 in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 103.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 80.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $309.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

