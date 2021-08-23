Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 14,033 YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

