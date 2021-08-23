Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 20,801 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 8,183,200 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.66 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.