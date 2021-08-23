CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $597,850.34 and approximately $3,217.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $78.49 or 0.00159637 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.