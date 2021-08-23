Curate Price Reaches $4.72 on Top Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00009571 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and $3.17 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curate has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.00824745 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,723 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.