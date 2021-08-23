CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

