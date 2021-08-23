CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $267.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.