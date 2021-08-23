CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $223.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

