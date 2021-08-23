Darcy Will Buys 2,275 Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Stock

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,212.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,513.69.
Gamehost stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.50. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gamehost Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$8.85. The company has a market cap of C$172.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19.
About Gamehost
