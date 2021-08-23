Darcy Will Buys 2,275 Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Stock

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,212.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,513.69.

Gamehost stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.50. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gamehost Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$8.85. The company has a market cap of C$172.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

