Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $271.01 or 0.00546133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $783.86 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.77 or 0.01162289 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,293,894 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

