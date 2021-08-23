Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

Shares of DUAVF opened at $1,170.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,197.14. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.