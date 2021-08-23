Databroker Price Hits $0.0643 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Databroker has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $5.10 million and $6,918.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00819546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

