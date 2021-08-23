Datto (NYSE:MSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

MSP stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 93.61. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $51,357.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

