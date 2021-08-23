David Blake Reid Buys 2,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06.

On Monday, August 23rd, David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00.

TSE POU traded up C$0.46 on Monday, hitting C$12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on POU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

