DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

DCCPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.93. DCC has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

