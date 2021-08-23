DecentBet Achieves Market Capitalization of $809,327.36 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $809,327.36 and $1,232.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.96 or 0.00827709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103256 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

