Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Market Capitalization Tops $29,284.02

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $29,284.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,529.25 or 0.99933213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.37 or 0.01017653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.28 or 0.06634642 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

