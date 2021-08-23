DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $54,833.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00130289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00162186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,231.01 or 0.99801615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.92 or 0.01021546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.34 or 0.06745214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

