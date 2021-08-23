Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. 7,398,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,008. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

