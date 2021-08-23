Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $142.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.