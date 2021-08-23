Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.3% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO stock opened at $191.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

